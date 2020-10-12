UrduPoint.com
Russia's Rusal Poised To Make Aluminum Production Greener, Cut Benzopyrene Emissions

Russian aluminum giant Rusal said on Monday it would replace all electrolysis production raw materials by a type of resin called pitch at its Krasnoyark Aluminum Plant (KrAZ), the world's second largest, as part of a broader effort to make the production greener

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Russian aluminum giant Rusal said on Monday it would replace all electrolysis production raw materials by a type of resin called pitch at its Krasnoyark Aluminum Plant (KrAZ), the world's second largest, as part of a broader effort to make the production greener.

"Unlike traditional raw materials, the European pitch contains less resinous substances and its use in aluminum production achieves a significant improvement of environment standards. Thanks to this and other technical solutions at KrAZ, we expect to reduce benzopyrene emissions by at least 60 percent in the coming years," Rusal said in a press release.

The company also said it would continue to invest in new research into greener production methods and seek partners who are able to supply enough pitch and other climate-friendly raw materials, describing the high environmental standards as the company's "absolute priority.

"

Rusal launched a program for greener production at KrAZ in 2004. As a result of the 16-year effort, greenhouse emissions dropped by 38 percent and fluoride emissions by 76 percent. Compared to 1980, the plant reduced its overall pollutant emissions by 4.5 times.

Rusal is one of the world's largest aluminum producers, accounting for 5.9 percent of output in 2019. The company is present in 20 countries and employs around 64,000 people.

