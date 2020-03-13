MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Russian aluminum giant Rusal's net income calculated in line with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) has decreased by some 43.5 percent to $960 million in 2019, the company said on Friday in a statement.

The Rusal's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) decreased by over 54 percent to $966 million.

Rusal is one of the leading companies in the global aluminum industry, which produced 5.8 percent of world's aluminum and 6.2 percent of aluminum oxide in 2018.