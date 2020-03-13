UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Rusal Says Company's IFRS Net Income Decreased By Over 40% To $960Mln In 2019

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 06:00 AM

Russia's Rusal Says Company's IFRS Net Income Decreased by Over 40% to $960Mln in 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Russian aluminum giant Rusal's net income calculated in line with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) has decreased by some 43.5 percent to $960 million in 2019, the company said on Friday in a statement.

The Rusal's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) decreased by over 54 percent to $966 million.

Rusal is one of the leading companies in the global aluminum industry, which produced 5.8 percent of world's aluminum and 6.2 percent of aluminum oxide in 2018.

Related Topics

World Russia Company 2018 2019 Industry Million

Recent Stories

Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

5 hours ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

5 hours ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

5 hours ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

5 hours ago

Iconic UAE landmarks lit up once again in solidari ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.