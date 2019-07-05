UrduPoint.com
Russia's Rusal Says Signed Agreement On Joint Venture With US Braidy Industries

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:30 PM

Russia's Rusal Says Signed Agreement on Joint Venture With US Braidy Industries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The Russian Rusal and the US Braidy Industries Inc aluminum companies have signed a legally-binding agreement on establishing a joint venture to build an aluminum manufacturing plant in Ashland, Kentucky, to produce low carbon flat rolled aluminum products for the US automotive, transportation and food and beverage industries, Rusal said in a statement Friday.

"Within the package of the signed transaction agreements there is a metal supply agreement for supply of approximately 200 thousand metric tonnes of metal to be delivered annually over 10 years once the rolling mill is constructed and launched into operations," the statement says.

In April, the two companies announced plans to establish a joint venture aluminum rolling mill with a generating capacity of 500,000 tonnes hot rolling line and 300,000 tonnes cold-rolled finished goods. In exchange for the $200 million investment, Rusal will acquire a 40 percent share in the new aluminum rolling mill, while Braidy Industries will get 60 percent.

