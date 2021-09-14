UrduPoint.com

Russia's Ryabkov Believes US Considering Scenario Of De Facto Partition Of Syria

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

Russia's Ryabkov Believes US Considering Scenario of De Facto Partition of Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov believes that the US arsenal has a scenario of a de facto partition of Syria.

"I remind you that one of the main reasons for the instability and continuation of the conflict in Syria is the illegal presence of the United States in the country.

I think that their arsenal comprises a scenario of a de facto partition of Syria. We are against this and we are acting in accordance with the existing resolutions of the UN Security Council, which confirm the territorial integrity of Syria," Ryabkov said in an interview with RT Arabic.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia United States Arsenal Arab

Recent Stories

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE leadership determined to empowering national c ..

UAE leadership determined to empowering national cadres&#039; role in driving ec ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed meets President of Internatio ..

Mansour bin Mohammed meets President of International Cycling Union

1 hour ago
 'Bling-bling' chef shakes up gastro world at Paris ..

'Bling-bling' chef shakes up gastro world at Paris palace

48 seconds ago
 Supreme Court allows CDS labour union referendum

Supreme Court allows CDS labour union referendum

49 seconds ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.