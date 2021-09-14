MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov believes that the US arsenal has a scenario of a de facto partition of Syria.

"I remind you that one of the main reasons for the instability and continuation of the conflict in Syria is the illegal presence of the United States in the country.

I think that their arsenal comprises a scenario of a de facto partition of Syria. We are against this and we are acting in accordance with the existing resolutions of the UN Security Council, which confirm the territorial integrity of Syria," Ryabkov said in an interview with RT Arabic.