Russia's Ryabkov Confirms Country To Hold Arms Control Talks With US In Vienna On June 22

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:37 PM

Russia's Ryabkov Confirms Country to Hold Arms Control Talks With US in Vienna on June 22

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that the Russian-US intergovernmental consultations on arms control and strategic stability would be held in Vienna on June 22.

US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said on Monday he had agreed with Ryabkov upon the time and venue for the arms control negotiations. Billingslea also said that China was invited. However, Beijing said earlier on Tuesday it had no intention to take part in the trilateral talks.

"On June 22, Vienna will host a meeting on arms control and strategic stability, where the Russian side will be represented by a deputy foreign minister and the US side will be represented by Special Envoy Marshall Billingslea.

The consultations will be held in the intergovernmental format. We assess positively the resumption of such contacts," Ryabkov said.

"At the same time, we are surprised by Washington's statement that the US side expects to see representatives of the People's Republic of China at the meeting. We do not have an understanding of China's readiness for such a contact. We respect the well-known position of Beijing," Ryabkov added.

