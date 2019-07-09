UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Ryabkov Confirms Helsinki Meeting With US Under Secretary Hale On July 10

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:59 PM

Russia's Ryabkov Confirms Helsinki Meeting With US Under Secretary Hale on July 10

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that his meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale will be held in Helsinki on July 10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that his meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale will be held in Helsinki on July 10.

"Yes, the meeting with Hale will be held tomorrow in Helsinki," Ryabkov said.

The US State Department said earlier in the day that Hale will hold a preliminary meeting with Ryabkov to launch a broad strategic political dialogue on the US-Russia bilateral relationship.

Related Topics

Russia Helsinki David July

Recent Stories

US Diplomat to Meet EU Political Chiefs in Helsink ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Cabinet Saw Anti-Georgian Sanctions Idea, ..

2 minutes ago

Residents asked to remain vigilant, present weathe ..

2 minutes ago

Courts orders action as per law on plea for Khawaj ..

2 minutes ago

ANF recovers 34kg illicit medicines

7 minutes ago

Henan province cuts 52.7 mln tonnes of coal overca ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.