MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that his meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale will be held in Helsinki on July 10.

"Yes, the meeting with Hale will be held tomorrow in Helsinki," Ryabkov said.

The US State Department said earlier in the day that Hale will hold a preliminary meeting with Ryabkov to launch a broad strategic political dialogue on the US-Russia bilateral relationship.