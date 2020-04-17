UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Ryabkov Describes NYT Article On 'Disinformation' As Predictable, Expected

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 06:22 PM

Russia's Ryabkov Describes NYT Article on 'Disinformation' as Predictable, Expected

An article by the New York Times (NYT) dedicated to a Russian "disinformation" campaign against the healthcare system was predictable and expected, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, adding that similar rhetoric in the western countries would continue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) An article by the New York Times (NYT) dedicated to a Russian "disinformation" campaign against the healthcare system was predictable and expected, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, adding that similar rhetoric in the western countries would continue.

The article alleged that Russia had organized a disinformation campaign in the health care system, which may have led to the spread of dangerous diseases, including Ebola and COVID-19.

"This is completely predictable and expected, and we think that the same rhetoric will continue at different levels. It is not just the New York Times or other American media outlets.

Known politicians in the so-called Western camp keep repeating the same things about misinformation ... about our desire to find ways to turn countries against each other or to do something destructive," Ryabkov told the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine.

The diplomat added that as soon as the world learned about Russia assisting Italy or other western countries, as well as about China's effectiveness in stopping the spread of the coronavirus, western media started to politicize these events.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin also condemned the NYT article and called it "nonsense."

Related Topics

World Russia China Same New York Italy May Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DSC organises five-day Virtual Cycling Challenge

11 minutes ago

U.S. Government Prioritizes Pakistan In Coronaviru ..

19 minutes ago

Doctors face police torture in Punjab after Quetta ..

33 minutes ago

KP Speaker expresses condolence on expats' deaths ..

4 minutes ago

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell arrests two members of m ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks govt's policy regarding ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.