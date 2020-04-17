An article by the New York Times (NYT) dedicated to a Russian "disinformation" campaign against the healthcare system was predictable and expected, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, adding that similar rhetoric in the western countries would continue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) An article by the New York Times (NYT) dedicated to a Russian "disinformation" campaign against the healthcare system was predictable and expected, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, adding that similar rhetoric in the western countries would continue.

The article alleged that Russia had organized a disinformation campaign in the health care system, which may have led to the spread of dangerous diseases, including Ebola and COVID-19.

"This is completely predictable and expected, and we think that the same rhetoric will continue at different levels. It is not just the New York Times or other American media outlets.

Known politicians in the so-called Western camp keep repeating the same things about misinformation ... about our desire to find ways to turn countries against each other or to do something destructive," Ryabkov told the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine.

The diplomat added that as soon as the world learned about Russia assisting Italy or other western countries, as well as about China's effectiveness in stopping the spread of the coronavirus, western media started to politicize these events.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin also condemned the NYT article and called it "nonsense."