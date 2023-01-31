MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov held a meeting with the new US Ambassador Lynne Tracy on Tuesday, during which issues of arms control were discussed, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On January 31, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met with US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy. During the conversation, some topical issues of arms control were discussed," the statement said.