UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Ryabkov Discusses Arms Control, Middle East With Israeli Ambassador - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:38 PM

Russia's Ryabkov Discusses Arms Control, Middle East With Israeli Ambassador - Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Israeli Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren discussed on Tuesday issues related to arms control and the situation in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Israeli Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren discussed on Tuesday issues related to arms control and the situation in the middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The parties exchanged opinions about the broad agenda, including the urgent issues, related to the international relations, non-proliferation matters with a focus on the Middle East region. The parties also considered several aspects of arms control," the ministry said in a statement.

One of the key arms control issues for the Middle East is the possible establishment of a zone in the region that would be free of nuclear weapons and all other weapons of mass destruction (WMDFZ).

The idea to create a nuclear free zone in the Middle East was first voiced by Egypt and Iran back in 1974, but it then evolved into a proposal to create a zone that would be free of all other types of weapons of mass destruction as well.

A conference on the establishment of a WMDFZ in the Middle East was initially supposed to have been organized in 2012, but never happened. The conference is now slated to take place in New York in November. Moscow has expressed the hope that Israel, which is thought to possess nuclear weapons, will join the conference.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Moscow Russia Egypt Nuclear Gary New York Middle East November All

Recent Stories

Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 6878 peo ..

2 minutes ago

Shoigu, French Counterpart Spoke by Phone - Russia ..

3 minutes ago

GOP releases sales tax refund of Rs 22 billion, In ..

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports reviews trends influencing future ..

11 minutes ago

UN Chief Informed by Khalilzad on State of US-Tali ..

3 minutes ago

Senate body takes notice of construction work by p ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.