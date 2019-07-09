UrduPoint.com
Russia's Ryabkov Discusses Iran Nuclear Deal With Foreign Diplomats In Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 08:07 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov discussed on Tuesday the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with British Ambassador Laurie Bristow, French Ambassador Sylvie-Agnes Bermann and Charge d'affaires at the German Embassy Beate Grzeski, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"The sides discussed the situation with the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Settlement Action Plan around the Iranian nuclear program, including in the light of the scheduled extraordinary meeting of the IAEA board of Governors scheduled for July 10," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Ryabkov stressed that systemic violations and subversive actions by the United States are the main challenges that hamper the effective implementation of the JCPOA.

More Stories From World

