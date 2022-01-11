GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday that he did not consider the situation in the talks with the United States on security guarantees hopeless following the meeting in Geneva.

"I don't think the situation is hopeless.

I think that the negotiations in Geneva are useful in that for the first time, we have been able to talk about issues that previously were invisible. Everyone understood that they existed, but pretended that it was better not to voice them," Ryabkov said.

Now things are "called by their proper Names," and this will make Russia's relations with the West healthier, the diplomat noted.