Russia's Ryabkov Does Not Expect New START Deal With US To Be Extended

Umer Jamshaid 38 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 04:11 PM

Russia's Ryabkov Does Not Expect New START Deal With US to Be Extended

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed the belief in his comment to Sputnik that the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) was unlikely to be extended, noting that Russia will anyway maintain its national security.

The New START is the only remaining arms control deal in force between Russia and the United States. It expires in February.

"In my point of view, chances of extending the New START are minuscule," Ryabkov said.

"We have created all the necessary systems, we have potential to guarantee our national security and security of our allies no matter how the situation develops. We are in favor of preserving arms control in the nuclear sphere because we think this is good from the strategic stability point of view, because we believe it is an efficient way to guarantee security," Ryabov added, pledging that Russia will not be dragged into an arms race.

