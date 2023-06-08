UrduPoint.com

Russia's Ryabkov Meets With Senior Saudi Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met with head of policy planning at Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry Rayed Krimly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On June 7, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met with director of the policy planning department of the Saudi Foreign Ministry, Rayed Krimly," the ministry said.

It said the two officials exchanged views and considered strengthening international and regional security, with particular emphasis on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

