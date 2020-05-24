UrduPoint.com
Russia's Ryabkov Mocks US Claim Russia Uses Open Skies Treaty To Identify Targets

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Russia's Ryabkov Mocks US Claim Russia Uses Open Skies Treaty to Identify Targets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Saturday rejected as ludicrous the allegation by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that it used the Open Skies Treaty to target critical infrastructure in the United States and Europe.

"When the administration of [US President Donald] Trump... suddenly suggests that Russia has been using Open Skies aircraft to guide artillery and rocket fire this causes great amusement in Moscow offices and headquarters," Ryabkov told Russia's Channel One.

He argued that imagery equipment on board reconnaissance planes could not be adjusted to focus on targets, especially not with observers from the host nation present during the mission.

The United States said on Friday it will exit the 2002 treaty in six months unless Russia returns to full compliance. Russia has denied breaking the terms of the pact that aims to build trust among 34 participating countries by allowing aerial reconnaissance flights over their territories.

