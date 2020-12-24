MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov held a meeting on Thursday with new Dominican Ambassador to Moscow Dannenberg Castellanos, and the sides discussed Russian-Dominican bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On December 24, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met with newly appointed Dominican Ambassador to Moscow Dannenberg Castellanos, who presented copies of his credentials ... The sides exchanged views on a number of actual issues of regional and international agenda," the statement said.

The two diplomats also discussed the state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations and reaffirmed the importance of cooperation in the fight against COVID-18 infection.