MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met with the new Israeli ambassador in Moscow, Alexander Ben Zvi, on Thursday, exchanging views on arms control and other international issues.

"The sides exchanged views on the situation in arms control and non-proliferation. They also discussed other topical issues on the regional and international agenda," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Ben Zvi took office earlier in November.