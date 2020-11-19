UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Ryabkov, New Israeli Ambassador Discuss Arms Control, International Issues

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:30 PM

Russia's Ryabkov, New Israeli Ambassador Discuss Arms Control, International Issues

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met with the new Israeli ambassador in Moscow, Alexander Ben Zvi, on Thursday, exchanging views on arms control and other international issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met with the new Israeli ambassador in Moscow, Alexander Ben Zvi, on Thursday, exchanging views on arms control and other international issues.

"The sides exchanged views on the situation in arms control and non-proliferation. They also discussed other topical issues on the regional and international agenda," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Ben Zvi took office earlier in November.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia November

Recent Stories

Downtown Dubai to celebrate New Year’s Eve with ..

15 minutes ago

New US North Korea-Related Sanctions Target Mokran ..

5 seconds ago

James, Jordan, Obama linked in auction of sports m ..

8 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

27 minutes ago

Malik Amin chairs meeting of WG

27 minutes ago

UK, EU Post-Brexit Trade Talks Suspended Over COVI ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.