MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Moscow believes that further escalation in relations with Washington is possible if no additional effort toward improvement is made, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday following negotiations with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

"There is no breakthrough, there is even no progress. There is potential for further exacerbation if we do not implement additional significant effort to normalize our relations," Ryabkov said.