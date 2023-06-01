CAPE TOWN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Moscow reaffirms its unshakable position that there should be no states in BRICS that have joined the illegal policy of unilateral sanctions applied against Russia and other states, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

