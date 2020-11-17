Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov refuted on Tuesday, in his comment for Sputnik, new claims about Russia's cyberattacks targeting developers of coronavirus vaccines, and expressed regret over Washington's trend to groundlessly put the blame on Moscow

Last week, microsoft announced it had detected over the past months cyberattacks from Russia and North Korea targeting seven companies developing vaccines against COVID-19. The companies are allegedly located in the United States, Canada, France, India and South Korea.

According to Ryabkov, claims about Russian cyberattacks have already become "a certain political fashion, and US IT corporation are among those who pay tribute to this.

"

"We need nothing but a normal attitude to the developments that are already available in Russia and are being promoted, including through contacts with our foreign partners," Ryabkov added.

The diplomat also pointed to the high number of foreign cyberattacks on the Russian resources.

"So, giving experts an opportunity to sort it all out would be a realistic and reasonable way. However, Washington stubbornly avoids dialogue and continues speculations ... We regret this, as the negative effect on the general state of the Moscow-Washington relations is quite obvious," Ryabkov concluded.