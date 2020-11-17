UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Ryabkov Refutes Microsoft Claims About Attacks On COVID-19 Vaccine Developers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 01:17 PM

Russia's Ryabkov Refutes Microsoft Claims About Attacks on COVID-19 Vaccine Developers

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov refuted on Tuesday, in his comment for Sputnik, new claims about Russia's cyberattacks targeting developers of coronavirus vaccines, and expressed regret over Washington's trend to groundlessly put the blame on Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov refuted on Tuesday, in his comment for Sputnik, new claims about Russia's cyberattacks targeting developers of coronavirus vaccines, and expressed regret over Washington's trend to groundlessly put the blame on Moscow.

Last week, microsoft announced it had detected over the past months cyberattacks from Russia and North Korea targeting seven companies developing vaccines against COVID-19. The companies are allegedly located in the United States, Canada, France, India and South Korea.

According to Ryabkov, claims about Russian cyberattacks have already become "a certain political fashion, and US IT corporation are among those who pay tribute to this.

"

"We need nothing but a normal attitude to the developments that are already available in Russia and are being promoted, including through contacts with our foreign partners," Ryabkov added.

The diplomat also pointed to the high number of foreign cyberattacks on the Russian resources.

"So, giving experts an opportunity to sort it all out would be a realistic and reasonable way. However, Washington stubbornly avoids dialogue and continues speculations ... We regret this, as the negative effect on the general state of the Moscow-Washington relations is quite obvious," Ryabkov concluded.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Washington Canada France South Korea United States North Korea All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Astronauts board ISS from SpaceX's 'Resilience'

3 minutes ago

Awards to acknowledge outstanding engineers contri ..

3 minutes ago

‘Bowl me slow next time,’ Shahid Afridi asks H ..

13 minutes ago

Russia's Skolkovo Foundation Hopes Russia-Japan Te ..

10 minutes ago

France Allocates $3.5Mln as Educational Program Ai ..

14 minutes ago

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Sumatra, Indonesia

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.