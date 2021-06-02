The report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the undeclared nuclear activity of Iran aims at influencing the Vienna-hosted nuclear negotiations rather than the situation in Iran ahead of the elections, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the undeclared nuclear activity of Iran aims at influencing the Vienna-hosted nuclear negotiations rather than the situation in Iran ahead of the elections, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

On Monday, IAEA head Rafael Grossi said in a report that Tehran failed to explain the presence of traces of uranium found at several undeclared locations, which may result in a fresh diplomatic row between Iran and Western countries and derail the nuclear talks.

"I do not consider the report to be a means to influence the internal political situation of Iran, though it is possible that someone presents the information to the public this way," Ryabkov told reporters.

The diplomat went on to say that the IAEA's report should have been available only to the watchdog's specialists.

"This, apparently, has a certain projection more to the course of the Vienna talks than to the internal political situation of Iran," Rysbkov said.

Iran started scaling back its commitments under the agreement to produce purer uranium after the US quit the pact in 2018 and reimposed sanctions against Tehran. With the change of power in Washington, the talks on restoring the nuclear deal began.

Since early April, Vienna has been hosting the talks, with three working commissions currently negotiating the lifting of sanctions, and the return of Tehran and Washington to the deal. Iran's top negotiator Abbas Araqchi said on Monday that the fifth round of talks was difficult and unlikely to be the last.