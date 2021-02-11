Russia is calling on Iran to show responsibility and restrain in the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the start of uranium metal production in Tehran does not inspire optimism, deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday

"Of course, this does not inspire optimism, these new steps by the Iranian side show that Tehran is determined not to tolerate the current situation," Ryabkov said, commenting on the start of uranium metal production.

"We have repeatedly said that even though we understand the logic and reasons behind Iran's actions, it is still necessary to exercise restraint and pursue a responsible approach," the diplomat added.