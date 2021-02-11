UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Ryabkov Says Iran's Start Of Uranium Metal Production Not Inspiring Optimism

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:46 PM

Russia's Ryabkov Says Iran's Start of Uranium Metal Production Not Inspiring Optimism

Russia is calling on Iran to show responsibility and restrain in the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the start of uranium metal production in Tehran does not inspire optimism, deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Russia is calling on Iran to show responsibility and restrain in the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the start of uranium metal production in Tehran does not inspire optimism, deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Of course, this does not inspire optimism, these new steps by the Iranian side show that Tehran is determined not to tolerate the current situation," Ryabkov said, commenting on the start of uranium metal production.

"We have repeatedly said that even though we understand the logic and reasons behind Iran's actions, it is still necessary to exercise restraint and pursue a responsible approach," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Tehran

Recent Stories

&#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; programme launched ..

4 minutes ago

Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi hosts &#039;Manifold& ..

19 minutes ago

Argentina's COVID-19 cases top 2 mln

3 minutes ago

ECP issues schedule for Senate elections, nominati ..

3 minutes ago

Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca doubles profit

3 minutes ago

Russian-European Mars Orbiter Detects Hydrogen Chl ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.