MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday that a meeting of the JCPOA joint commission would take place before the end of February.

"I think it will take place before the end of February, this is a regular quarterly meeting," Ryabkov said.

He added that it would take place at the level of political directors, not ministers, and would discuss various issues related to the nuclear deal, including Iran's Arak nuclear reactor.

"We are set to discuss all aspects [of the deal], including the implementation of projects, such as reconfiguration of the heavy water reactor in Arak," Ryabkov said.

Ryabkov added that if the issue of the launch of the dispute resolution mechanism under the JCPOA was raised, Moscow would emphasize the importance of resolving the procedural aspects associated with its possible launch.