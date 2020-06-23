UrduPoint.com
Russia's Ryabkov Says Moscow Told US That China Unlikely To Join Strategic Stability Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:56 PM

Russia's Ryabkov Says Moscow Told US That China Unlikely to Join Strategic Stability Talks

Russia has informed the United States during the Vienna meeting that the involvement of China in the bilateral talks on strategic stability between Moscow and Washington is unfeasible, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russia has informed the United States during the Vienna meeting that the involvement of China in the bilateral talks on strategic stability between Moscow and Washington is unfeasible, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The US has not abandoned its stance in favor of involving China. We, on our part, have provided them with a detailed explanation of why, from our standpoint, it is unrealistic to expect China's involvement, and what are the reasons for that," Ryabkov said.

"We are not ready to influence Beijing the way the Americans would like," he added.

