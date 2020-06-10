UrduPoint.com
Russia's Ryabkov Says Moscow Will Not Accept US' Argument On Change Of Power In Venezuela

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Russia will never accept Washington's argument about a change of power in Venezuela and stepping down of President Nicholas Maduro, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"The problem is that the United States is putting the main priority in its policy on Venezuela on the demand for a change in the legitimate government headed by President Nicolas Maduro. We cannot accept this approach for fundamental reasons, because this is a continuation of the regime change policy that we observe from Americans in recent decades," Ryabkov said during an online discussion on Russian-US relations organized by the Council on Foreign Relations.

The political situation in Venezuela derailed last January after opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president.

Several countries, including the US, endorsed him as Venezuela's leader and urged the incumbent president, Nicolas Maduro, to step down. The US then imposed several rounds of sanctions against Venezuelan officials and entities, blocking $7 billion in assets belonging to Venezuela's national oil and gas company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and its subsidiaries.

Maduro, whose presidency was supported by Russia and China, among other states, has denounced the sanctions as an illegal attempt to seize the country's sovereign assets. Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet who is trying to help Washington overthrow Venezuela's government to seize the country's natural resources.

