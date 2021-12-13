UrduPoint.com

Russia's Ryabkov Says NATO Not Trusted To Date, Moscow Requires Legal Security Guarantees

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 12:56 PM

Russia's Ryabkov Says NATO Not Trusted To Date, Moscow Requires Legal Security Guarantees

Missile systems previously banned by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (the INF Treaty), may soon appear in Europe, though NATO allies assure that they have no intention of placing nuclear weapons, there is no more confidence in the alliance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Missile systems previously banned by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (the INF Treaty), may soon appear in Europe, though NATO allies assure that they have no intention of placing nuclear weapons, there is no more confidence in the alliance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"As for NATO's plans regarding the appearance in the European region of systems that were previously banned by the now-defunct INF Treaty, I would not like these plans to be developed and to be put into practice. By indirect indications, I can say that this is going on," Ryabkov said.

The creation of the corresponding so-called artillery command, which in the last century was in charge of the Pershing 2 medium-range systems, suggests that the US, together with its allies, is "preparing to repeat that sad experience already in the new military-technical, technological operational base," the diplomat said.

"Assurances ... that NATO has no intentions to deploy such nuclear weapons do not convince us of anything. Firstly, there is no trust in NATO as an alliance in principle. We have found ourselves many times in a situation where one thing is announced today, the day after tomorrow another, a year later the third, and all this is done as if nothing had happened. And one of the reasons why Russia now at the highest level requires legal security guarantees is because all the assurances, and even the obligations of a political nature were 'overturned' so far," he said.

NATO allies act in such a way "as it is beneficial and necessary for them, they do not want to reckon with the interests of our security," Ryabkov said.

Related Topics

NATO Century Russia Europe Nuclear Alliance May All Sad

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister of Internal ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister of Internal Affairs

2 minutes ago
 NATO's Not Responding to Russia on Security Guaran ..

NATO's Not Responding to Russia on Security Guarantees Fraught With Confrontatio ..

2 minutes ago
 PNCA announces to continue 'Drawing Painting' clas ..

PNCA announces to continue 'Drawing Painting' classes

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan first PM to launch Health Card: Farrukh ..

Imran Khan first PM to launch Health Card: Farrukh

2 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Public Security o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Public Security of Sri Lanka

17 minutes ago
 After deadly tornadoes, stricken Kentucky town org ..

After deadly tornadoes, stricken Kentucky town organizes to help their own

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.