MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday that there were no plans to hold any in-person meetings with the United States on arms control.

Earlier, the US State Department said that Washington was ready to immediately hold a meeting with Russia in order to "finalize" the agreement to extend the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty).

"We are in contact with our US colleagues by phone, so far there are no plans to hold an in-person meeting," Ryabkov said.