PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday he did not discuss at his talks with Andrea Thompson , the US under secretary of state, a possibility of a meeting between the Russian and US presidents at the upcoming G20 summit in Japan

"No, this was not an issue of our meeting today," Ryabkov said after consultations with Thompson on strategic stability.