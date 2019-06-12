- Home
- World
- News
- Russia's Ryabkov Says Possible Putin-Trump Meeting Not Discussed at Talks With Thompson
Russia's Ryabkov Says Possible Putin-Trump Meeting Not Discussed At Talks With Thompson
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:14 PM
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday he did not discuss at his talks with Andrea Thompson, the US under secretary of state, a possibility of a meeting between the Russian and US presidents at the upcoming G20 summit in Japan
"No, this was not an issue of our meeting today," Ryabkov said after consultations with Thompson on strategic stability.