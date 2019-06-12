UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Ryabkov Says Possible Putin-Trump Meeting Not Discussed At Talks With Thompson

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:14 PM

Russia's Ryabkov Says Possible Putin-Trump Meeting Not Discussed at Talks With Thompson

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday he did not discuss at his talks with Andrea Thompson, the US under secretary of state, a possibility of a meeting between the Russian and US presidents at the upcoming G20 summit in Japan

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday he did not discuss at his talks with Andrea Thompson, the US under secretary of state, a possibility of a meeting between the Russian and US presidents at the upcoming G20 summit in Japan.

"No, this was not an issue of our meeting today," Ryabkov said after consultations with Thompson on strategic stability.

Related Topics

Russia Thompson Japan

Recent Stories

China encourages businesses to diversify foreign t ..

5 seconds ago

16 rural women entrepreneurs complete e-Marketing ..

7 seconds ago

Russia to Welcome Any Progress in US-Iran Dialogue ..

10 seconds ago

Over 200,000 visit three parks on Eid days

12 seconds ago

Lahore Developement Authority orders for mutual tr ..

4 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin pays surprise visit to children ward of ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.