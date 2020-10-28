(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposals on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) are motivated by the desire to prevent new missile crises in Europe, and those trying to ignore his calls show an irresponsible approach to the European security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Putin reaffirmed Russia's commitment to the moratorium on deployment of intermediate- and short-range missile as long as there are no US missiles in the same regions amid new threats to European security.

"The proposals are serious enough, so a thorough study is needed. The depth of these proposals calls for a fundamental understanding, this is a reflection of the Russian Federation leadership's policy of looking for a way to stabilize the military and political situation in Europe, in terms of preventing the emergence of new missile crises there," Ryabkov explained.

Those trying to "ignore" and even "brush off" Putin's initiatives related to the INF show "quite an irresponsible approach to ensuring the European security," the deputy foreign minister went on to say.

"And to their own security as well, taking into consideration that the first negative and quite thoughtless signals that we received were coming exactly from Europe," Ryabkov added.