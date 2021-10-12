UrduPoint.com

Russia's Ryabkov Says Ukraine Was Not On Agenda At Talks With Nuland

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:07 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday that Ukraine was not on the agenda at his negotiations with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, held in Mosco

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday that Ukraine was not on the agenda at his negotiations with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, held in Moscow,.

"No, this was not discussed (at our meeting) in the foreign ministry," Ryabkov said.

The consultations focused on bilateral relations and operation of diplomatic missions, the diplomat specified.

