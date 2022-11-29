UrduPoint.com

Russia's Ryabkov Says Unaware Of Any Deconflicting Channel With US On Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Russia and the United States do not conduct a dialogue on Ukraine, but periodically exchange signals about what is happening in the Ukrainian conflict, but this exchange of signals cannot turn into a dialogue or deconflicting channel because of the difference in approaches, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Russia and the United States do not conduct a dialogue on Ukraine, but periodically exchange signals about what is happening in the Ukrainian conflict, but this exchange of signals cannot turn into a dialogue or deconflicting channel because of the difference in approaches, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"I am not aware of any deconflicting channel in relation to what is happening in Ukraine. Generally unknown. We do not have a dialogue with the United States on the Ukrainian issue, because the positions are radically different," Ryabkov said.

"We have a periodic exchange of signals about how certain actions of Moscow and Washington are perceived in Washington and Moscow, respectively, but you yourself understand that the opposite of approaches and the inconsistency of arguments do not lead to the development of this dialogue. We are sending signals to the Americans that their line of escalation and their line of ever deeper involvement in this conflict is fraught with dire consequences, the risks are growing," he added.

