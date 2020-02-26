(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) There is progress in upgrading the Iranian nuclear reactor in Arak, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a press conference on Wednesday following a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program in Vienna.

"The UK and China as co-chairs of the respective working group have informed us on the work carried out within the project on upgrading the heavy water reactor in Arak, there is also progress not only rhetorical, declarative but also material. We, of course, welcomed and supported this," Ryabkov told reporters.