Russia's Ryabkov Says Urged US To Avoid Drawn-Out Pauses In Strategic Stability Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:44 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday that, at his talks with Andrea Thompson, the US under secretary of state, he called on Washington to refrain from taking long pauses in dialogue on strategic stability

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday that, at his talks with Andrea Thompson, the US under secretary of state, he called on Washington to refrain from taking long pauses in dialogue on strategic stability.

"On our part, we have several times drew the attention of our US colleagues to the fact that pauses in such a dialogue were counterproductive. They should not be too long," Ryabkov told reporters.

The deputy foreign minister added that, at the talks in Prague, the sides managed to start a full-scale dialogue on strategic stability.

