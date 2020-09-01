UrduPoint.com
Russia's Ryabkov Says US Denies Common Sense When Trying To Re-Impose UN Sanctions On Iran

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:47 PM

The US administration denies common sense when attempting to re-impose UN sanctions on Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The US administration denies common sense when attempting to re-impose UN sanctions on Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"We have to deal with a US administration that denies common sense," he told reporters.

"We regard this US notice as legally null and void, it was formulated without taking into account, or rather even with complete denial, the fact that the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iranian nuclear program] and Resolution 2231 are undeniable in our opinion, are a single whole, and by deleting itself from the list of participants in the nuclear deal, the United States deprived itself of the opportunity to enjoy the rights provided for in Resolution 2231," Ryabkov stressed.

