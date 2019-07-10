UrduPoint.com
Russia's Ryabkov To Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues With US Under Secretary In Helsinki

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 12:47 PM

Russia's Ryabkov to Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues With US Under Secretary in Helsinki

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday that he would discuss bilateral and regional issues with US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale during their upcoming meeting in Helsinki, Finland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday that he would discuss bilateral and regional issues with US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale during their upcoming meeting in Helsinki, Finland.

"This is the first meeting in such format. We will not touch upon the issue of arms control, there is a separate format for that. [In this format] we will consider the issues of bilateral relations and regional situations. We have contacts in many areas," Ryabkov told journalists.

Ryabkov and Hale will meet later in the day. The meeting will be Hale's second one with senior Russian officials in recent weeks. In June, he met with Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov.

Relations between the two countries significantly deteriorated in 2014 under then-President Barack Obama after the crisis broke out in Ukraine.

Expressing its disagreement with Russia's actions during the crisis, Washington imposed sanctions on Moscow. Since then, the United States has been tightening its restrictive measures against Russia and introducing new ones, following accusations of Russia's alleged cyberattacks and meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign. Moscow has repeatedly denied any allegations of this kind.

Obama's successor, US President Donald Trump, has many times said that he would like the US-Russian relations to improve and has expressed his intention to develop cooperation in various areas of mutual interests. Moscow has also repeatedly expressed its readiness to cooperate with Washington to strengthen strategic stability.

