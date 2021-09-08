UrduPoint.com

Russia's Ryabkov To Meet With US Envoy For Iran To Discuss JCPOA Vienna Talks Resumption

Wed 08th September 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik he will meet with US Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley later on Wednesday to discuss the resumption of the negotiations in Vienna aimed at restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"Today, I will hold consultations with US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley in Moscow. We will focus on the situation around the task of resuming the negotiations in Vienna, as the pause is protracted," Ryabkov said.

Ryabkov expressed hope that the US will have a balanced and responsible approach and will not complicate the situation further with its statements and deeds.

