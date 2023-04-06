Close
Russia's Ryabkov, US Ambassador Discuss WSJ Correspondent's Detention - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Russia's Ryabkov, US Ambassador Discuss WSJ Correspondent's Detention - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and new US ambassador in Russia Lynne Tracy discussed the issue of detention of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich during a meeting on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and new US ambassador in Russia Lynne Tracy discussed the issue of detention of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich during a meeting on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On April 6 ... Ryabkov met ... Tracy at her request. During the discussion of the issue raised by L. Tracy about the detention of an American citizen E. Gershkovich in Russia, the attention of the head of the diplomatic mission was drawn to the serious nature of the charges brought against him," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the US aims to "pressure the Russian authorities and a court" when "making a lot of noise" about this case.

"The issue of access to him (Gershkovich) by representatives of the American embassy, who were promptly notified of the fact of detention, is being resolved taking into account the existing consular practice and the legislation of the Russian Federation," the ministry added.

On March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage in favor of the United States. According to the FSB, the journalist was collecting classified information about the activities of one of Russia's military-industrial complex firms. Later that day, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow decided to place Gershkovich in pre-trial detention for two months until May 29.

