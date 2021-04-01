MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan met on Thursday to discuss preparations for Washington's online climate summit, and bilateral issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On April 1, a meeting was held between Russian Federation Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov and US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan. They discussed some issues related to preparations for the US-initiated online climate summit, and some pressing matters on the bilateral agenda," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The White House has confirmed earlier that US President Joe Biden has invited 40 global leaders to the online summit on climate, which will be held from April 22-23.