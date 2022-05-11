US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, the officials discussed bilateral issues, the ministry said following the meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, the officials discussed bilateral issues, the ministry said following the meeting.

"On May 11, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met with US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan. A number of issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed," the statement says.

Ambassador Sullivan spent less than 20 minutes in the ministry's building, a Sputnik correspondent previously reported.