UrduPoint.com

Russia's Ryabkov, US' Donfried Met In Moscow To Discuss Int'l Issues

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 12:36 PM

Russia's Ryabkov, US' Donfried Met in Moscow to Discuss Int'l Issues

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried held a meeting at the Russian foreign ministry, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried held a meeting at the Russian foreign ministry, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The US diplomat arrived at the ministry at around 09:20 Moscow time (06:20 GMT) and left in about 50 minutes.

The agenda included the situation in eastern Ukraine, as well as security guarantees in Europe.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe

Recent Stories

US threatens new measures against Myanmar junta

US threatens new measures against Myanmar junta

2 minutes ago
 PAF pays tributes 1971 War martyrs; Tamgha-i-Jurra ..

PAF pays tributes 1971 War martyrs; Tamgha-i-Jurrat recipients

2 minutes ago
 Ten Dead, 29 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsized o ..

Ten Dead, 29 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsized off Malaysian Coast - Rescue Se ..

6 minutes ago
 Europe kicks off Covid vaccine drive for kids

Europe kicks off Covid vaccine drive for kids

7 minutes ago
 Macron in campaign mode as election looms

Macron in campaign mode as election looms

11 minutes ago
 NASA's Parker Solar Probe Spacecraft Becomes First ..

NASA's Parker Solar Probe Spacecraft Becomes First Ever to 'Touch' Sun

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.