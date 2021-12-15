Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried held a meeting at the Russian foreign ministry, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried held a meeting at the Russian foreign ministry, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The US diplomat arrived at the ministry at around 09:20 Moscow time (06:20 GMT) and left in about 50 minutes.

The agenda included the situation in eastern Ukraine, as well as security guarantees in Europe.