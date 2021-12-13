MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Europe's disdainful approach to security on the continent, including following US guidelines, is disappointing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"The Europeans' disdainful attitude towards the security of the continent, the security of the Euro-Atlantic, is very disappointing.

If they continue to 'go with the flow' and be guided by the manuals that come from Washington and are replicated by the NATO Secretariat in Brussels, it will not come to any good," Ryabkov said.