Russia's Ryabkov Warns US Against 'Torpedoing' Issue Of Security Guarantees

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:48 PM

Russia's Ryabkov Warns US Against 'Torpedoing' Issue of Security Guarantees

The United States will further aggravate the situation by "going into denial" and undermining the issue of security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The United States will further aggravate the situation by "going into denial" and undermining the issue of security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"It is important to keep in mind the following, if the opponents on the other side, primarily the United States, but also other allied countries, the so-called US like-minded states, refuse, try to torpedo the whole thing, they will inevitably get a further deterioration of the situation in the sphere of their own security," Ryabkov said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, speaking on the topic of security guarantees from the United States.

Ryabkov added that the question of the form and time of the aggravation is a separate topic for discussion.

