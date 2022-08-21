MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) Russia's Ryazan Region, neighboring Moscow to the southeast, starts evacuation of two town due to approaching wildfires, the region's acting governor, Pavel Malkov, said on Sunday.

"Due to the deteriorating weather conditions the temporary resettlement of residents of two towns has been announced.

This is necessary for the safety of residents and the regrouping of firefighter forces to strengthen the protection of the towns from a possible fire hazard. Partial evacuation of the town of Deulino in the Ryazan district. Complete evacuation of the town of Olgino in Klepikovsky district (25 people)," Malkov said on Telegram.

He added that residents can evacuate in their own cars or use the buses provided by the authorities. Temporary accommodation facilities have been prepared.

Emergency personnel and equipment remain on the site and will be soon reinforced.