MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russian S7 airline told Sputnik on Monday it was notified about the withdrawal of permits for charter flights for airlifting Russians stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic and was now looking into possible next steps.

"S7 Airlines has received a telegram about the withdrawal of permits for charter flights starting March 31. We are now urgently looking into possible steps. We will be publishing fresh information on our website and sending it to passengers through SMS," S7 said.