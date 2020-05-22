UrduPoint.com
Russia's S7 Airline Plans To Resume Flights To Italy Starting July 10 - Tourist Board

Russia's S7 airline has flights to Italy scheduled starting on July 10, but it is yet unclear whether the epidemiological situation will allow for the resumption of air travel, the Italian National Tourist Board (ENIT) said on Friday in its data summary with provisions for summer 2020

"All international connections at the moment are suspended. S7 has flights scheduled to Italy starting on July 10, but at the moment, it does not know if it will be able to perform them," the section on Russia of the data summary reads.

Italy is set to reopen its airports starting on June 3 as a further relief its lockdown measures.

"The low-cost airline Pobeda of the Aeroflot group ... could have also planned flights to Italy for the summer, but it has not received the relative permits from the Italian authorities," it continues.

Tourism is one of the main industries in Italy and, according to Statista Research Department, represented roughly 13 percent of the Italian gross domestic product in 2019.

Big tour operators that have scheduled charter flights to Italy during the summer season have canceled those for June, but those for July and August remain on standby, the data summary reads.

