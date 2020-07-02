(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Russia' S7 Airlines confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that it had received a notification from the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) that restrictions on international flights would be extended though the end of July.

"Yes, we have received such a letter," a spokesperson for S7 said.

The RBC newspaper reported earlier in the day that Rosaviatsiya had notified airports and airlines about the extension of the temporary ban on foreign citizens' and stateless persons' entry to Russia. The newspaper specified that such notifications are issued monthly since the Russian government suspended international regular and charter flights on March 27 in a bid to curb the spreading of the coronavirus. According to RBC, this means that the ban on travel abroad for Russians is also extended.