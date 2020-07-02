UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's S7 Airlines Confirms Extension Of Int'l FLights Restrictions Through End Of July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Russia's S7 Airlines Confirms Extension of Int'l FLights Restrictions Through End of July

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Russia' S7 Airlines confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that it had received a notification from the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) that restrictions on international flights would be extended though the end of July.

"Yes, we have received such a letter," a spokesperson for S7 said.

The RBC newspaper reported earlier in the day that Rosaviatsiya had notified airports and airlines about the extension of the temporary ban on foreign citizens' and stateless persons' entry to Russia. The newspaper specified that such notifications are issued monthly since the Russian government suspended international regular and charter flights on March 27 in a bid to curb the spreading of the coronavirus. According to RBC, this means that the ban on travel abroad for Russians is also extended.

Related Topics

Russia March July From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DubaiNow application processes 700,000 transaction ..

1 minute ago

Last Corbynite Kicked From UK's Labour Shadow Cabi ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 02 ..

4 minutes ago

Hyundai, Kia's U.S. sales drop 19 pct in June amid ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Flood Commission operationalizes communica ..

4 minutes ago

Prospects of Pak-Sri Lankan cooperation in tourism ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.