MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Russia's S7 Airlines has suspended all flights to China and Hong Kong from February 4-March 28 due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the companies press service said on Monday.

Last week, the company said it had canceled all regular flights from Russia to China starting from Saturday and all those from China to Russia starting from Sunday over the outbreak. The airlines added that it would organize charter flights to return Russian travelers from China.

"S7 Airlines have decided to suspend all flights to Chinese cities and Hong Kong from February 4 to March 28.

Flights will be suspended after the last one, S7 5724 from Beijing to Novosibirsk, will be carried out on February 4," the press service said.

According to the press service, the company considers these flights to be risky, as a basic check of passengers at the airport of departure does not guarantee the detection of Primary symptoms of the coronavirus.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has so far killed 362 people and infected over 17,000 others.