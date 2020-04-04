S7, a member of the OneWorld alliance of carriers and one of Russia's largest airlines, announced on Saturday it would suspend evacuation flights to bring Russian nationals from Thailand, Vietnam and Japan amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) S7, a member of the OneWorld alliance of carriers and one of Russia's largest airlines, announced on Saturday it would suspend evacuation flights to bring Russian nationals from Thailand, Vietnam and Japan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The [Russian COVID-19] response center has decided to temporarily limit all international air traffic. In this regard, effective April 4, S7 Airlines has to temporarily suspend flights for bringing travelers back from Thailand, Vietnam and Japan," the company said in a press release.

Passengers waiting to depart for Russia are requested to fill out a special form on the e-government portal gosuslugi.ru to register as "Russian nationals abroad," according to the press release.

"Based on these data, the Russian authorities will work out a schedule of repatriation amid the progressively complicating epidemiological situation," the company said.

Another Russian carrier, Ural Airlines, announced it would suspend evacuation flights from India over the Russian authorities decision to fully suspend international air traffic.