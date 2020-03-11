UrduPoint.com
Russia's S7 Suspends All Regular Flights To Italy, France, Spain, Germany From March 13

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Russia's S7 Suspends All Regular Flights to Italy, France, Spain, Germany From March 13

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Russia's S7 air carrier said Wednesday it will suspend all its regular flights to Italy, Spain, France and Germany and back, but will schedule charter flights to ensure the return of travelers.

"In line with the decision of the Russian Transport Ministry, all of S7 Airlines own scheduled flights from Russia to and from Italy, Spain, France and Germany will be temporarily canceled, starting March 13," the company said in a statement.

"Charter flights will be arranged for the return of travelers," the statement said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

