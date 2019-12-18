Claims that searches are being conducted in the flat of Russian billionaire Mikhail Gutseriyev, as well as in companies that he is linked to, are false, the Industrial and Financial Group SAFMAR, of which Gutseriyev is a founder and a co-owner, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Claims that searches are being conducted in the flat of Russian billionaire Mikhail Gutseriyev, as well as in companies that he is linked to, are false, the Industrial and Financial Group SAFMAR, of which Gutseriyev is a founder and a co-owner, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Telegram channels claimed earlier in the day that the searches were underway in Gutseriyev's flat and in offices of 10 companies that he is linked to.

"This is not true, this information is not consistent with the reality," SAFMAR said.