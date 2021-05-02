UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 12:30 AM

Russia's Sanctions Won's Stop EU From Punishing Those Who Violate Human Rights - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced on Saturday that Russia's sanctions against eight European officials will not prevent the European Union from bringing those responsible for human rights violations to justice.

In a statement circulated on Saturday, Borrell stressed that Russia's actions will not prevent the EU from continuing to support human rights, democracy and international law, as well as prosecuting those responsible for human rights violations. He also condemned the sanctions on behalf of the EU and expressed full solidarity with those who were put on the list.

Moscow on Friday barred eight EU officials from entering Russia in retaliation to European Council sanctions against six Russians over the jailing of opposition activist Alexey Navaly on financial misconduct charges. The EU said it reserved the right to take "appropriate measures."

